CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — If you are looking for a taste of Paris, look no further than Chef Bob Sferra’s brand new restaurant ‘Sophie La Gourmande‘. Located in the Cedar-Lee Arts District of Cleveland Heights, the cafe and patisserie serves up a huge variety of sweet and savory offerings. Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick learns more. In addition to opening this new restaurant, Chef Sferra also still operates the popular catering service Culinary Occasions.

