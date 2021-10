(NEXSTAR) -- Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang will celebrate the holidays with a new TV special this year.

Apple TV+, which became the new home to the Peanuts franchise in 2020, is creating a special for New Year’s Eve called “For Auld Lang Syne,” the first Peanuts TV special without Charlie Brown's or Snoopy’s names in the title, Variety reported.