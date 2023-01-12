CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — What foods are expected to be popular in 2023? Here’s a hint: think sweet and spicy combinations. Giant Eagle Market District Chef Pam Goodman has the scoop on all the food trends expected to be big this year and she shares the list with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer. Click here to learn more about Giant Eagle Food Trend predictions for 2023.

Chef Pam’s Sangria Mocktail Recipe

2 cinnamon sticks

1 Granny Smith apple sliced

1 lime sliced thinly

1 medium navel orange sliced thinly

3 cups orange juice

2 cups pomegranate juice

1 cup quartered strawberries

1 1/2 cups sparkling water

Ice

In a large pitcher, combine all ingredients except sparkling water and ice. Refrigerate at least 4 hours and up to overnight. To serve, pour sangria into a stemless wine glass. Add ice and top with sparkling water.