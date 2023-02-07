CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chocolate brownies topped with Girl Scout Cookie flavors and cream puffs filled with strawberry whipped cream! Award-winning pastry chef Maureen Leonard from Tri-C’s Hospitality Management Center shared recipes for both of these sweet treats with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel. Chef Leonard is a tenured professor specializing in Pastry Arts at Tri-C and also is an award-winning Girl Scout Cookie baker. To learn more about the Tri-C Hospitality Management Center click here.

We Love Girl Scout Cookie Brownies

Bake your favorite brownies, boxed or home made and chill them until firm.

Cut the brownies into heart shapes and set them aside onto a piece of wax paper or

parchment.

Chop your favorite Girl Scout cookies and set them aside to mix into the ganache.

Ganache

8 ounces good semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup heavy cream

Directions

In a heavy bottom sauce pan scald the heavy cream. Pour over chocolate chips, stirring

occasionally, until shiny

Add your favorite Girl Scout cookies, chopped into the slightly cooled ganache.

Spared the cooled mixture over the heart shaped brownies and let them cool. Sprinkle the

brownies with confectionery sugar or Valentine’s sprinkles. Serve at room temperature.

Heart Cream Puffs

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into pieces

½ cups water

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

Directions

• Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

• In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine butter, sugar, salt, water and

milk. Bring to a boil and quickly stir in the flour with a wooden spoon. Continue to stir

until a film forms on the bottom of the pan.

• Remove from heat and transfer contents to a bowl to cool slightly, about 1 minutes. Add

4 eggs, one at a time, stirring vigorously to entirely incorporate egg after each addition.

• Transfer the pate a choux to a large pastry bag fitted with a 5/8-inch plain tip. Pipe 1-1/2-

inch heart shaped onto each prepared pan.

• Bake until puffs rise and are golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let cool on sheets on wire

racks. Puffs can be stored at room temperature for up to 1 day.

Raspberry Whipped Cream

2 cups heavy whipping cream

¼ cup confectionery sugar

½ cup raspberry purée

½ cup crushed raspberry chocolate Girl Scout cookies

Using a whisk vigorously mix the cream, sugar and purée until medium stiff peaks are

formed. Fold in the crushed cookies evenly throughout the mixture.