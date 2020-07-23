CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Tomatoes are starting to come up in gardens all over Northeast Ohio. Fahrenheit chef and owner Rocco Whelan teamed up with Fox 8’s Todd Meany for a delicious recipe that puts those summer tomatoes to good use.

Todd & Rocco’s Summer Tomato Salad

6 heirloom tomatoes (mix of yellow, green, and red)

2 balls of Buffalo Mozzarella Dressing

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp stone ground mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 tsp black pepper

2 tsp capers

Quarter tomatoes and cheese.

Mix ingredients for dressing, and toss with tomatoes and cheese.

Let rest for 30 minutes before serving, so dressing can combine with the tomatoes.

Enjoy!