Sweet treats baked with Girl Scout Cookies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Girl Scout Cookie season and why not double the goodness by baking with the tasty treats. Chef Maureen Leonard is an award-winning Girl Scout Cookie baker. She recently won 1st PLACE at the Desserts First Girl Scout fundraiser. Chef Maureen is also a classically trained pastry chef and a tenured faculty member focused on Pastry Arts at Cuyahoga Community College. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel got a fun cooking lesson from Chef Maureen using Girl Scout Cookies as the special ingredient.
Guinness Cake
1 cup Guinness stout
10 tablespoons (1 stick plus 2 tablespoons) unsalted brown butter
¾ cup unsweetened black cocoa
2 cups superfine sugar
¾ cup sour cream
2 large eggs plus one yolk
2 tablespoons whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla paste
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 ½ teaspoons baking soda
Melt brown butter and stout together, mix with, milk, vanilla paste, eggs, egg yolk, sour cream.
Sift dry ingredients.
Combine wet and dry. Pour into prepared pan and bake until done. 350 degrees
Mint Chocolate Mousse
Heavy Whipping cream – 2 cups
Vanilla paste 1 teaspoon
72% Chocolate 2 ½ ounces
Créme de Menthe 1 Tablespoon
Scald heavy cream with vanilla paste and pour over chopped 72% chocolate. Cool for 1 hour
Remove from cooler and whip to soft peaks.
Girl Scout Thin Mint Crumble
Thin Mint Cookies , one sleeve- crushed
Chocolate of your choice , ½ cup – melted
Combine, shape and freeze.
Assembly
Pot a thin layer of mint chocolate mousse on top of the Guinness cake. Place frozen chocolate Thin Mint Insert on top of mousse. Pour remaining mouse onto the cake. Freeze. Cut with a sharp knife, dipping in hot water for a clean slice. Garnish with a thin mint cookie and serve when thawed.
Samoa’s Girl Scout Cookie Treats
Samoas 10 cookies- crushed
Caramel Sauce ⅓ cup
Replace butter in Krispies recipe with Beurre Noisette (brown butter) 4 Tablespoons
Prepare treats following directions on the package. Add caramel to marshmallow mixture. Fold Krispies and crushed cookies together into treats. Pour into prepared pan, cool, cut, serve.
Trefoil Girl Scout Cookie Treats
Trefoil Cookies, one sleeve, crushed
Strawberry Chocolate- ½ cup, melted
Prepare treats following directions on the package. Add melted strawberry chocolate to marshmallow mixture. Fold Krispies and crushed cookies together into treats. Pour into prepared pan, cool, cut, serve.