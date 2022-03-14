Sweet treats baked with Girl Scout Cookies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Girl Scout Cookie season and why not double the goodness by baking with the tasty treats. Chef Maureen Leonard is an award-winning Girl Scout Cookie baker. She recently won 1st PLACE at the Desserts First Girl Scout fundraiser. Chef Maureen is also a classically trained pastry chef and a tenured faculty member focused on Pastry Arts at Cuyahoga Community College. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel got a fun cooking lesson from Chef Maureen using Girl Scout Cookies as the special ingredient.

Guinness Cake 

1  cup Guinness stout 

10  tablespoons (1 stick plus 2 tablespoons) unsalted brown butter 

¾  cup unsweetened black cocoa 

2  cups superfine sugar 

¾  cup sour cream 

2  large eggs plus one yolk 

2 tablespoons whole milk 

1  teaspoon vanilla paste 

2  cups all-purpose flour 

2 ½  teaspoons baking soda 

Melt brown butter and stout together, mix with, milk, vanilla paste, eggs, egg yolk, sour cream.  

Sift dry ingredients. 

Combine wet and dry. Pour into prepared pan and bake until done. 350 degrees 

Mint Chocolate Mousse 

Heavy Whipping cream – 2 cups  

Vanilla paste 1 teaspoon 

72% Chocolate 2 ½ ounces 

Créme de Menthe 1 Tablespoon 

Scald heavy cream with vanilla paste and pour over chopped 72% chocolate. Cool for 1 hour 

Remove from cooler and whip to soft peaks. 

Girl Scout Thin Mint Crumble 

 Thin Mint Cookies , one sleeve- crushed 

Chocolate of your choice , ½ cup – melted 

Combine, shape and freeze. 

Assembly 

Pot a thin layer of mint chocolate mousse on top of the Guinness cake. Place frozen chocolate Thin Mint Insert on top of mousse. Pour remaining mouse onto the cake. Freeze. Cut with a sharp knife, dipping in hot water for a clean slice. Garnish with a thin mint cookie and serve when thawed. 

Samoa’s Girl Scout Cookie Treats

Samoas 10 cookies- crushed

Caramel Sauce ⅓ cup

Replace butter in Krispies recipe with Beurre Noisette (brown butter) 4 Tablespoons

Prepare treats following directions on the package. Add caramel to marshmallow mixture. Fold Krispies and crushed cookies together into treats. Pour into prepared pan, cool, cut, serve.

Trefoil Girl Scout Cookie Treats

Trefoil Cookies, one sleeve, crushed

Strawberry Chocolate- ½ cup, melted

Prepare treats following directions on the package. Add melted strawberry chocolate to marshmallow mixture. Fold Krispies and crushed cookies together into treats. Pour into prepared pan, cool, cut, serve.

