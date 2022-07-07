CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — No one knows more about vegetables than Farmer Lee Jones from the Chef’s Garden. When it comes to summer grilling the folks at The Chef’s Garden have you covered with their ‘Summer Grilling Box’. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learns more about what’s in the box and also gets some grilling tips from Farmer Jones. Farmer Jones also shared news that the Chef’s Garden Farmstand will be celebrating a grand re-opening on Saturday July 30th at 9am.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction