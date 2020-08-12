Summer Coolers: Fresh Lemonade, Spicy Ginger Lemonade & Lemon Basil Ice Tea

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Stefanie Paganini loves using fresh lemons in summer recipes. In fact she has an upcoming class called ‘Lemon Mania’ that teaches students all kinds of recipes using lemons — from salads, to entrees to dessert. In this edition of Fox Recipe Box, Stefanie shares three refreshing summer beverage recipes that will cool you off and satisfy your taste buds.

Fresh Shaken Lemonade

Makes 1 glass for 1 person

½ lemon cut into 4 to 6 pieces

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 cup crushed ice

8-10 oz. water

Place lemon pieces and sugar into a large (16 oz.) sturdy glass. Using the bottom of a wooden spoon or muddler, muddle together lemon and sugar to release juice and oils from lemon. Add ice and water and shake the glass using a martini shaker or covered really well and shaken by hand for 2 minutes. Serve in glass

Spicy Ginger Lemonade

Makes 1 quart

1 inch knob of ginger, peeled and sliced into large pieces

Zest of 2 lemons (peeled with carrot peeler)

2 cups water

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

3 cups cold water

Combine ginger, lemon peel, water and sugar in a non-reactive sauce pot and bring to a boil. Allow the mixture to reduce down into a simple syrup (about 1 cup). Chill then strain out solids.

Combine strained, chilled simple syrup with 2 cups water and 1 cup lemon juice

Add water and extra sugar to taste.

Lemon Basil Ice Tea

Make 6-8 cups

7 cups water

6-8 bags black tea

8-10 large leaves fresh basil

2 cups fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 cups honey

Mix all together in a large pot and bring to a boil, cook for 10-15 minutes, strain and refrigerate to chill. Adjust lemon and honey to taste.