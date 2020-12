CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) -- It's an easy recipe that makes a beautiful dish for your holiday dessert table and it also is a great treat to wrap up and give as a gift. Stefanie Paganini is a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking and she showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how simple this chocolate bark is to make. This recipe is part of Stefani's upcoming class called 'Zoom Chocolate Fever' and you can learn more about her class and other classes offered at The Loretta Paganini School of Cooking by clicking here.

Almond Cranberry Bark