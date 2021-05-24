Stefani’s ‘bucket list’ cooking lesson: Homemade gnocchi

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer has always wanted to learn how to make homemade ‘gnocchi’ just like her beloved grandmother used to make.

To help Stefani check this sentimental item off her Bucket List — she reached out to two of Northeast Ohio’s most talented chefs. Valerio and Stella Iorio are the owners of Valerio’s Ristorante in Little Italy.

Valerio learned to master the many flavors and techniques of Italian cuisine at culinary school in Florence, Italy. Valerio and Stella graciously invited Stefani into their kitchen to teach her how to make homemade gnocchi.

Valerio & Stella’s Gnocchi Recipe

3 big Idaho potatoes

1.5 cups + 2 Tablespoons of flour (200 grams of flour)

1 egg yolk (optional)

Boil the potatoes with cold water for about 1 hour or until they are soft

Peel the potatoes when are hot and squeeze through potato ricer

When the potatoes are cold, add flour and the egg yolk

Let this mixture rest for about 10 minutes

Roll the dough into a rope shape and then cut horizontally about 3/4 of an inch

Boil water like you would do for pasta, adding salt

When the water boils, add the gnocchi. As soon as the gnocchi float to the top of the water, they are ready

Stella’s Cream Sauce

2 Tablespoons of EVOO in a frying pan

Add a full spoonful of Gorgonzola cheese for one portion – increase for additional portions

When Gorgonzola starts to melt add cream to your liking

Cook for a couple minutes until reduced.

Add the gnocchi and serve