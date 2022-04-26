CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — You’ve seen Meredith Pangrace and Kelly Wright perform in many bands on Fox 8 News in the Morning, but did you know they both are also passionate about cooking? Fox 8’s Todd Meany reveals these talented musicians secret passions and learns more about the brand new cookbook Meredith just released called ‘Rust Belt Vegan Kitchen‘. Meredith and Kelly also each share a recipe from the book below.

Potato & Sauerkraut Pierogies by: Meredith Pangrace

Makes about 24 pierogies

INGREDIENTS:

Dough: 3 cups flour + flour for dusting work surface

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup water

1/2 cup vegan butter, melted

Filling: 2 large potatoes, peeled and cubed

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp black pepper

2 Tbsp plant milk

2 Tbsp nutritional yeast

3 cups sauerkraut, drained

1 medium onion, diced

2 Tbsp oil

In a large bowl, combine flour + salt. Make a well in center and pour in the butter and stir.

Slowly add the water and mix. As dough starts to form, use your hands to knead the dough for about 5 minutes until it’s nice and smooth. Cover and let rest while you make the filling.

In medium pot, boil potatoes until tender. Drain potatoes and put into large bowl. Add the salt, spices, milk, and yeast. Mash. Taste for seasoning and adjust and then set aside.

Dust work surface with flour. Divide dough into ping-pong sized balls (should get about 2 dozen)

Roll out each ball into 3-inch circle. Put a spoonful of potato mixture into center of half of the circles and fold dough over. Press the edges down with a fork. (You could also use a glass to cut out round shapes from your flattened out dough)

Put a spoonful of sauerkraut into the center of remaining balls and fold dough over. Press the edges down with a fork.

In large pot boil the pierogies in salted water for about 5 minutes. Drain carefully. Be gentle so they don’t break. Put the ones you are not going to eat immediately in freezer bags.

Brown the onion in olive oil in large pan over medium heat. Add pierogies gently and let them brown on one side, then carefully flip to other side.

Salt + pepper to taste. Serve with applesauce and vegan sour cream

Chocolate Cherry Granola by: Kelly Wright

Makes about 8 servings

3 tbsp coconut oil

1/3 cup peanut butter

1/3 cup honey

1/2 tsp salt

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp almond extract

1 tsp coconut extract

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup pecans

1/2 cup cocoa almonds

1/2 cup dried cherries

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

In small saucepan, combine coconut oil, peanut butter, honey, salt, cinnamon, almond extract, and coconut extract. Simmer until combined.

In separate mixing bowl, combine oats and pecans. Pour peanut butter and honey mixture over the oats and pecans. Stir to fully coat and combine.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the oats and pecans to cover the baking sheet.

Bake for 40 minutes, stirring occasionally until the mixture has browns and crisped.

Cool completely, then mix in the almonds and cherries. Don’t worry – the granola will get crispier after it cools.