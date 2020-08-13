CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If a trip to the East Coast isn’t in your summer plans this year, but you are craving some fresh crab cakes — you are in luck! Cleveland culinary legend Rocco Whalen gave Fox 8’s Todd Meany a crash course on how to make the tasty seafood treat!

Rocco’s Crab Cakes

2 lbs crab meat

3 T. roasted red peppers, minced

3 T. onions, minced

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 tsp olive oil

1.5 tsp Worcestershire

1.5 tsp Dijon mustard

1.5 tsp parsley finely chopped

1.5 tsp Old Bay seasoning

1.5 tsp kosher salt

1 T. lemon juice

3/4 cup Panko

2 eggs

1/2 cup mayo

In saute pan combine peppers, onion, garlic, salt and oil.

Sweat until aromatics are tender.

Cool.

Combine all ingredients except the crab in a mixing bowl.

Stir to combine.

Add crab and gently fold in to combine – do not shred crab!

Separate the mixture into 8 patties and sauté to brown each side of the cakes.

Serve with with a side salad and enjoy your virtual summer trip to the East Coast.”