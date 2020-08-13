CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If a trip to the East Coast isn’t in your summer plans this year, but you are craving some fresh crab cakes — you are in luck! Cleveland culinary legend Rocco Whalen gave Fox 8’s Todd Meany a crash course on how to make the tasty seafood treat!
Rocco’s Crab Cakes
2 lbs crab meat
3 T. roasted red peppers, minced
3 T. onions, minced
2 garlic cloves, grated
1 tsp olive oil
1.5 tsp Worcestershire
1.5 tsp Dijon mustard
1.5 tsp parsley finely chopped
1.5 tsp Old Bay seasoning
1.5 tsp kosher salt
1 T. lemon juice
3/4 cup Panko
2 eggs
1/2 cup mayo
In saute pan combine peppers, onion, garlic, salt and oil.
Sweat until aromatics are tender.
Cool.
Combine all ingredients except the crab in a mixing bowl.
Stir to combine.
Add crab and gently fold in to combine – do not shred crab!
Separate the mixture into 8 patties and sauté to brown each side of the cakes.
Serve with with a side salad and enjoy your virtual summer trip to the East Coast.”