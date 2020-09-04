Chef Rocco Whalen’s Deviled Eggs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Rocco Whalen is known for taking a simple recipe and putting his signature spin on it — taking it to a whole new level. This holds true for his deviled egg recipe which he graciously shared with Fox 8’s Todd Meany.

ROCCO’S DEVILED EGGS Makes 12 deviled eggs

6 hard boiled eggs

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons horseradish sauce (mayonnaise based)

2 tablespoons pickle relish, well-drained

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1/4 teaspoon Morton’s Nature’s seasoning

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

Slice eggs in half lengthwise. Gently remove the cooked yolks and place in bowl. Add horseradish sauce, pickle relish, mustard, seasonings and basil. Stir with a fork to mix well. With a knife, fill egg white hollows with egg yolk mixture into a slight mound. To serve, lightly sprinkle with paprika.

Variation: Substitute mayonnaise for horseradish sauce

