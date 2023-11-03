CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — What wines pair best with the flavors of Thanksgiving dinner? The Winegrowers of the Grand River Valley want to help you pick the best wine to accompany your turkey and trimmings. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learns more from Cindy Lindberg about the Grand River Valley Turkey Trot. The festive wine trail runs through November 22nd and you can click here to get all the details here.

Roasted Pumpkin & Apple Soup

Soup Ingredients

 1 lb. pumpkin

 3 Honey Crisp apples cored, and quartered

 1 medium onion quartered

 2 cloves garlic

 1 tablespoon olive oil

 salt

 ¼ teaspoon cayenne more to taste

 1¼ cup vegetable stock

 freshly ground black pepper to taste

Option: Add crispy bacon to enhance the flavor

Instructions

 Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

 Cut the pumpkin in half lengthways and scoop out the seeds. Then, slice each pumpkin half in half again to

make quarters and place, cut-side up, on a baking tray, along with the onion.

 Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt.

 Bake for 20 minutes, then add the garlic and apples, flip the pumpkin cut side down and roast for another

for 20 minutes, or until flesh is soft.

 Use a spoon to carefully scoop out the flesh of the pumpkin (discarding the skin) and transfer to a highspeed blender along with the apples, onion, garlic (remove the skins), cayenne, vegetable stock.

 Blend on high for 2 minutes, or until silky smooth.

 If it’s too thick, add a bit of vegetable stock to thin it out and blend again. Taste and adjust seasonings

 Add the crispy bacon

 To serve, ladle the soup into bowls parmesan croutons, fresh parsley and freshly ground black pepper

 Serve immediately

 Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 4 days, or freeze for up to 1 month.

Parmesan Croutons

 1 French baguette

 1 tbsp basil

 1 tbsp oregano

 1 tbsp garlic powder

 1/2 tsp salt

 4 tbsp grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

 Cut baguette into small squares and place in a mixing bowl.

 Add all the seasonings and the cheese. Toss in bowl and lay out on cookie sheet.

 Drizzle with olive oil and place in oven at 400 degrees.

 Watch them carefully so they don’t burn. Only cook for 3-5 minutes.

 Garnish the soup.







