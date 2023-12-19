CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Stuffed Cabbage dish served at Cleveland’s Prosperity Social Club’s has been recognized as one of 23 ‘Best American Dishes of 2023’ by the New York Times. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learns more about this special recipe from Chef Greg Winter and General Manager Jeffrey Siefer. Prosperity Social Club says they serve a Hungarian style stuffed cabbage made with pork and beef, mashed potatoes and a paprika-sour cream-sauerkraut sauce. The actual recipe is a secret, but you are invited to visit the iconic Cleveland restaurant and try it for yourself.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction