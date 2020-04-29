‘Poppy’s Potatoes’: Kristi shares recipe for her dad’s famous potato dish

Neurologist talks about risk of blood clots, stroke, and heart attack associated with COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When FOX 8’s Kristi Capel mentioned her father’s potato recipe on FOX 8 News in the Morning last week, emails and messages poured in from viewers wanting the recipe.

We asked Kristi to share the recipe and demonstrate how to make it. She had some help with the recipe from her daughter Kyndal (one of Poppy’s grandchildren).

Poppy’s Potatoes

Ingredients:

Potatoes (as many as will fit into your baking dish)

1 onion

1/2 stick butter

Lawry’s seasoned salt

Instructions:

Peel potatoes and cut into cubes. Dice one onion. Cut 1/2 stick butter into pieces. Combine in casserole dish and layer Lawry’s seasoned salt all over while you mix ingredients. Place in 350 degree oven for one hour with lid on. You’ll know it’s finished when the onions are translucent and that potatoes are soft.