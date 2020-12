CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Mountain Dew is not only a popular drink, fans of the lemon lime soda love to cook with the beverage. In fact there is a new cookbook filled with all kinds of recipes using Mountain Dew as an ingredient. It's called 'The Big Bold Book of Mtn Dew Recipes' and Fox 8 News in the Morning learned more about the unusual cookbook. For more information and how to order the cookbook click here.

Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up Cranberry Pomegranate Fruitcake