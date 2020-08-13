Not sure how to use overripe fruit? Here are 3 delicious recipes

Recipe Box
Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — We all sometimes tend to buy too many fruits and vegetables at the farmer’s market in the summer and don’t get around to eating them until they are overripe. Lindsay Bailey is a registered dietitian with Akron Children’s Hospital and has some great ideas of ways to use overripe fruit that don’t require heating up the oven.

Watermelon Sorbet 

6 cups seedless watermelon, diced into chunks 

1/3 cup water 

3 Tbsp lime juice 

3 Tbsp honey 

Place watermelon on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and place into the fridge for at least 4-6 hours, ideally overnight 

Once frozen, place into the bowl of a food processor, along with the honey, water, and lime juice, and blend until smooth. 

Serve immediately, or freeze for 30-45 minutes to harden 

Recipe is from: www.tastemade.com/videos/agua-fresca-sorbet  

Bruschetta  

¼ cup olive oil  

1-2 cloves of garlic, finely grated  

Tomatoes of your choice (roma, grape, vine) 3-4 cups total diced 

¾ tsp salt (add more to taste if needed) 

½ tsp ground pepper 

¼ cup chopped basil ribbons (chiffonade) 

In a large mixing bowl, add diced tomatoes, basil, salt, pepper, and olive oil.  Using a garlic press or grater, press or finely grate garlic into tomato mixture.  Serve bruschetta on toasted bread, chicken, or fish.   

Peach guacamole 

2 ripe avocadoes 

1 ripe fresh peach, diced  

1 small jalapeno, diced 

1 scallion, diced 

2 Tbsp lime juice 

Salt and pepper to taste  

In a large bowl, add avocadoes and slightly smash, leaving some of the avocado chunky.  Toss in fresh peach, jalapeno, scallion, salt, pepper, and lime.  Tip: for a less spicy guacamole, remove seeds and ribs of jalapeno.  Serve with tortilla chips.   

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News