Not sure how to use overripe fruit? Here are 3 delicious recipes

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — We all sometimes tend to buy too many fruits and vegetables at the farmer’s market in the summer and don’t get around to eating them until they are overripe. Lindsay Bailey is a registered dietitian with Akron Children’s Hospital and has some great ideas of ways to use overripe fruit that don’t require heating up the oven.

Watermelon Sorbet

6 cups seedless watermelon, diced into chunks

1/3 cup water

3 Tbsp lime juice

3 Tbsp honey

Place watermelon on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and place into the fridge for at least 4-6 hours, ideally overnight

Once frozen, place into the bowl of a food processor, along with the honey, water, and lime juice, and blend until smooth.

Serve immediately, or freeze for 30-45 minutes to harden

Recipe is from: www.tastemade.com/videos/agua-fresca-sorbet

Bruschetta

¼ cup olive oil

1-2 cloves of garlic, finely grated

Tomatoes of your choice (roma, grape, vine) 3-4 cups total diced

¾ tsp salt (add more to taste if needed)

½ tsp ground pepper

¼ cup chopped basil ribbons (chiffonade)

In a large mixing bowl, add diced tomatoes, basil, salt, pepper, and olive oil. Using a garlic press or grater, press or finely grate garlic into tomato mixture. Serve bruschetta on toasted bread, chicken, or fish.

Peach guacamole

2 ripe avocadoes

1 ripe fresh peach, diced

1 small jalapeno, diced

1 scallion, diced

2 Tbsp lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, add avocadoes and slightly smash, leaving some of the avocado chunky. Toss in fresh peach, jalapeno, scallion, salt, pepper, and lime. Tip: for a less spicy guacamole, remove seeds and ribs of jalapeno. Serve with tortilla chips.