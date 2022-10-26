CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — These Lunchbox Halloween Pop Tarts are guaranteed to be a hit with not only young kids, but big kids too! Pastry chef Maureen Leonard knows all about creating fun recipes with her culinary students at Tri-C. Maureen is an Assistant Professor of Culinary Arts at Cuyahoga Community College and loves this recipe because it’s super easy to make and also easy on the wallet. Chef Maureen shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make this festive treat.

Lunchbox Halloween Pop Tart Recipe: Yield: 6 medium pastries (approximately)

Ingredients for a sweet treat

· 1 pkg. Refrigerated Pie Crust Flour for dusting

· Sliced apples and cinnamon sugar or

· your favorite store-bought jelly or jam · 1 tube White Cookie Icing · 1 tube Black Cookie Icing

· one egg lightly beaten

Ingredients for a savory treat

· sliced meat (ham, turkey, chicken)sliced

· Cheese (shredded or thinly sliced)

· one egg beaten

Supplies

· Cutting Board

· Halloween cookie cutters

· Baking Sheet

· Parchment

· spoon

· fork

· pastry brush

Instructions

· Pre-heat oven to 350˚ F

· Lightly dust the cutting board with flour to prevent sticking

· Place your chilled pie crust out onto the floured surface and use the cookie cutters to cut out approximately 6 medium sized Halloween shapes. Repeat with the second pie crust making sure you have another 6 matching shapes. (12 pieces total)

· Using a fork, poke through all the shapes allowing the steam to escape

· Place the bottom part of the pastry onto the parchment lined baking sheet

· Using the pastry brush lightly brush the edges of the pastry with the lightly beaten egg

· Spoon a small amount of jelly, jam or cheese and ham into the center of each shape (not too close to the edges)

· Seal the egg washed edges by pressing the outer edges of the pastry together with the fork

· Bake for approximately 15 minutes.

· Allow pastries to cool completely before eating

· Decorate with colored icings and sprinkles!

· Pack up the treats for lunch!