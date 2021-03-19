How your ‘TO GO’ order can help a local restaurant stay open

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Takeout orders have literally helped many restaurants stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chef John Kolar from Thyme2 in Medina watched ‘carryout orders’ explode at his restaurant over the last year and he shares his inspiring story with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel. Knowing how important it is to support local restaurants during this challenging time makes the Cleveland Independents Restaurant Week TO GO event all the more important. Cleveland Independents Restaurant Week TO GO is underway with 35 local restaurants participating. It is a TAKEOUT event and you can see all of the participating restaurants and menus by clicking here.