How your ‘TO GO’ order can help a local restaurant stay open

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- It's sweet, slightly tart, and refreshingly light. Irish Lemon Pudding is a delicious dessert that compliments any meal, but the traditional Irish dessert is especially nice to serve on St. Patrick's Day. Sonia 'Vegan Vicki' Steele is the chef and owner of Urban Sweetness and she shares a 'vegan' version of the dessert in this edition of Fox Recipe Box. If you would like to see more of Sonia's vegan recipes and also find out about upcoming pop-ups the popular chef has scheduled click here.

IRISH LEMON PUDDING2 tablespoons vegan butter1/3 cup sugar1/3 cup vegan egg(JustEgg or Flaxseed) + 1/3 cup vegan egg whites (aquafaba - liquid from chickpeas)1/2 cup flour2 lemons, zested and juiced1 1/4 cups unsweetened nondairy milkPreheat oven to 350. In large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar well. Add the vegan egg, then add the flour. Add the lemon zest and juice, then add the nondairy milk, and mix well. Using a stand mixer or handheld mixer, mix the aquafaba (chickpea liquid) until they become like stiff egg whites (approx. 10 minutes). Fold gently into the lemon mixture until incorporated. Pour into a 8-9 inch pie pan or cake pan. Bake for 40 minutes, or until lightly browned and set. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve warm.