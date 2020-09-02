How to preserve garden herbs + a delicious Herb Crusted Pork Chop recipe

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) – – If your garden is supplying lots of fresh herbs this summer, why not preserve some of your harvest to use when the snow if falling. Stefanie Paganini is a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking and she knows a lot about herbs. Stefanie explained to Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer different ways to preserve herbs for later use. She also shared a recipe for Herb Crusted Pork Chops.

Stefanie has an upcoming cooking class that is all about herbs. It’s called Herb-a-licious Lunch and you can click here to learn more and also see her full schedule of upcoming cooking class.

Herb Crusted Pork Chops Serves 8

8 boneless pork chops

2 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup fresh herbs of choice (thyme, oregano, rosemary, sage)

1 garlic clove peeled

1/2 tsp. orange zest

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2-4 Tbsp. olive oil

Place flour, herbs, garlic, zest, salt and pepper in a food processor and pulse until blended. Place herbed flour in a shallow baking dish.

In a separate shallow baking dish, whisk together eggs and milk.

Pound pork chops on a sanitized surface until even. Dip chops in egg mixture and then in flour mixture.

Heat oil in a large sauté pan, sauté pork chops in pan until chops reach an internal temperature of 160° F.