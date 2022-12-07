CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Maureen Leonard is passionate about pastry! Whether she is teaching Pastry Arts to students at the Tri-C Hospital Management Program or baking up treats at home for beloved family pets. Today Chef Leonard shares her talent and recipes with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel, who got a lesson in how to make homemade ‘Howliday’ Doggie Treats!

Chewy Candy Canes

Preheat oven 350°F Ingredients: • Pumpkin Puree: ¾ cup • Peanut Butter, Creamy: ½ cup • Whole Eggs: 2• All Purpose Flour: 3 cups, plus ¼ cup for dusting • Food Coloring: red and green Method: • Mix pumpkin puree, peanut butter and eggs together. • Add 3 cups of flour to the wet mixture until combined. • Divide dough in half coloring one-part green and one-part red. • Roll into ¼ inch strands and twist together forming can lined with parchment or lightly spray cane shapes. • Place onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment or lightly sprayed with cooking spray. • Bake for 10-14 minutes depending upon thickness. • Cool completely and package.

Cranberry Oat Doggie Treats Preheat oven 350°F Ingredients: • All Purpose Flour: 2 cups • Oats, instant or original: 1 cup • Pumpkin Puree: 1 can (15 ounces) • Vegetable/Beef/Chicken Stock: 1 ½ cups • Fresh or Frozen Cranberries: 1 cup Method: • Combine all purpose flour, oats, pumpkin puree and stock into a bowl and mix until combined. • Fold cranberries into the mixture. • Scoop full tablespoons of batter onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment or lightly sprayed with vegetable spray. • Bake for approximately 12 minutes. • Remove treats after cooking and cool before packaging.

Sit and Stay Sweet Potato Salmon Treats Preheat oven 350°F Ingredients: • Sweet Potato: 1 medium baked, peeled (canned can be substituted) • Canned Salmon: 1 can • Whole Eggs: 2• Coconut Flour: ½ Cup Method: Mix all ingredients until well combined. Press mixture into a generously sprayed 9-inch pan by 9-inch pan. Bake for approximately 15 minutes or until done. Cool and cut into snack size pieces for your pup. You can make these treats crunchier by placing pieces back into the oven until the desired crunchiness is desired.