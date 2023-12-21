CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Looking for a crowd pleasing snack? Look no further than country chef Lee Ann Miller’s fun family recipe. Lee Ann’s Aunt Kathy has perfecting this salty-sweet snack and is excited for Lee Ann to share the recipe in this edition of Fox Recipe Box. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. and she invites you to follow her on Instagram @leeannmiller.

Aunt Kathy’s Doo-Dads

1 box Cheez-it (21 oz.)

1 bag pretzel sticks (2 lbs.)

1 box Wheat Chex cereal (14 oz.)

1 box Cheerios cereal (12 oz.)

1 bag roasted & salted peanuts (1 lb.)

4 boxes Crispix cereal (12 oz. each)

2 boxes Rice Chex cereal (12 oz. each)

1 box Corn Chex (12 oz.)

1 box Honey Nut Chex (12.5 oz.)

2 bags Peanut M&M’s (16 oz. each)

12 sticks butter

¾ cup plus 2 T. Worcestershire sauce

9 teaspoons garlic powder

7 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons cayenne

4 teaspoons sea salt

6 Tablespoons Lawry’s seasoned salt

Combine all cereals & snacks except the Peanut M&M’s. Toss together well.

Melt together butter and spices, stirring constantly. While tossing cereal & snack mixture with a large spoon, drizzle with butter mixture. While pouring butter mixture, be sure to keep melted mixture stirred well. Pour snack mix onto large baking pans or restaurant roaster pans and bake at 250 for 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours. It will take 8-10 pans to bake all the snack mix. Pour onto to wax paper to cool & dry. Add M&M’s. Yields: 8-10 gallon bags Doo-Dads.

*I use a huge Rubbermaid storage bin to mix all together. Works great!