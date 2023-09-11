CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — How would you like a tool kit full of ideas on how to pack a healthy school lunch your child will be excited to eat? Melanie Jatsek, a registered dietitian for Heinen’s Grocery Stores is a big fan of bento box packed lunches and she gives Fox 8’s Kristi Capel some great ideas on how to fill those bento boxes with healthy foods your child will gobble up. To get Melanie’s lunchbox toolkit click here. If you would like the recipe for the Homemade Energy Nut Butter Bites click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction