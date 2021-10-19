Halloween Ham & Cheese Mummy Bites and Witches Brew

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Why not surprise your family or friends with some festive recipes this Halloween! Stefanie Paganini from the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make Ham and Cheese Mummy Bites and a Witches Brew. The staff at ICASI (LPSOC’s professional culinary program) is offering a ‘Trick-Or-Treat Fun’ night for the whole family. It happens October 27th from 5-7pm. Click here for more information.

Ham and Cheese Mummy Bites

2 sheets puff pastry

1 lb. ham of choice, sliced

1 lb. Swiss cheese, sliced

Egg wash (1 egg & 2 Tbsp. water)

Preheat oven to 400° F.

Cut the dough into 1 inch strips. Cut ham and cheese into strips.

Stack two ham and two cheese strips together. Wrap puff pastry around the ham and cheese.

Place each puff pastry on a parchment lined cookie sheet.

Brush with egg wash. Place cookie sheet in oven and allow dough to turn a golden color. Remove and serve warm.

Witches Brew Punch

16 oz pkg frozen berries, thaw

6 oz frozen pineapple or tropical juice concentrate, thaw

6 oz. apple juice

1 ½ cups water

33 oz bottle ginger ale or lemon lime soda, chilled

In a blender combine strawberries, juices and water. Chill. When ready to serve punch combine chilled juice mixture to chilled soda.