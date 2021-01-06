Gameday Snack: Pizza Bombs

CHESTERLAND, Ohio(WJW) — Instead of ordering a pizza for the Browns playoff game, why not kick up your game plan with this fun recipe for ‘Pizza Bombs’. Stefanie Paganini is a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking and she showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to make this tasty dish. The Loretta Paganini School of Cooking offers a variety of cooking classes. Click here to see the January schedule.

Pizza Bombs

Makes 12

For the dough:

2 cups all purpose flour

2 tsp. dry active yeast

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. sugar

1 small tomato

1/4 cup sliced pancetta, diced (optional)

1/4 cup very warm water (90 -100° F)

Pizza bomb stuffing:

6 String cheese

2-3 Tablespoons tomato pizza sauce

12 pepperoni slices (optional)

Garnish:

Egg wash

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 Tablespoons Italian Seasoning

Preheat oven to 350°.

Drop yeast and sugar into water and let stand for 5 minutes. Mix in flour and salt until dough forms. Let dough rest for 10 minutes.

Chop tomato. Mix tomato, cheese, and pancetta in small bowl. On a lightly floured surface, knead dough incorporating the tomato mixture into the dough evenly. Let dough rest ten minutes.

Divide dough into 12 equal pieces. Roll or stretch each dough into a thick flat disk about 3 inches wide. Place a ½ stick of mozzarella string cheese, a ½ teaspoon of sauce, and a slice of pepperoni on the disk and gather the dough to seal it around the filling. Pinch the edge so no filling can leak out. Roll the ball to make sure the seal edge is closed.

Brush each ball with egg wash. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning.

Spray a 12 cup muffin tin with non stick cooking spray. Place a ball in muffin cup and place in the oven. Bake until golden-brown approximately 20 minutes. Remove from the pan and cool slightly. 