Fox Recipe Box: Watermelon Panzanella Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Nothing hits the spot on a hot summer day like a refreshing slice of watermelon. Culinary wizard Stefanie Paganini has created a Watermelon Panzanella Salad that is a flavorful spin off the classic Italian toasted bread salad.

Watermelon Panzanella Salad Serves 8

10 slices (1 inch thick) French Baguette

3 Tablespoons olive oil

3 cups watermelon, chopped into chunks or balls

2 grilled peaches (skin removed) chopped

2 Tbsp. fresh basil leaves, chiffonade

1 cup arugula lettuce, chiffonade

1 cup Parmigiano reggiano cheese, shaved or chunked (not grated!)

Heat the grill.

Brush slices with the 3 Tbsp. olive oil, then place on the hot grill and mark on one side then flip and make the other side.

Remove bread and slice into chunks. Toss with other ingredients.

Drizzle with dressing.

Dressing:

2 small roasted garlic clove, minced

¼ cup White Balsamic Vinegar Prelobata

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. honey

Salt & pepper to taste

Blend dressing ingredients together in a food processor or blender. Adjust to taste.