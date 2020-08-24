Fox Recipe Box: Triple Berry Crisp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Vegan Vicki’s Triple Berry Crisp is loaded with three different kinds of fresh juicy berries nestled under a crispy sweet topping. This recipe is a perfect summer dessert either by itself or topped with vanilla ice cream. Vegan Vicki recently launched a website for her popular catering company Urban Sweetness. You can click here to be connected to the website and learn more her recipes, services and upcoming events.

TOPPING

1 cup quick oats

1 cup flour

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup vegan butter, cold, diced



BERRY CRISP

2 cups blueberries

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blackberries

1/4 cup raw cane sugar

3 tablespoons orange juice

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease baking pan with a nonstick spray.

In a mixing bowl, mix together oats, flour, brown sugar, salt. With a fork or your hands mix in the butter to form crumbles.

In another bowl, mix the berries, sugar, orange juice, cornstarch, and vanilla.Mix well and make sure all the berries are coated. Add the berry mixture to the baking pan and cover with the oat mixture evenly.

Bake for 40 minutes. The topping should be golden brown.

Serve by itself or with ice cream. ENJOY!