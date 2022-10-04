CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a delicious combination of loaded nachos and tater tots and the tasty dish is perfect for gameday snacking. Food stylist Jenn Thomas of ‘Jenn Can Cook’ shares her recipe with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.

Tot-chos

Ingredients:

1 pound favorite “tots”

1 pound ground beef

1 pouch taco seasoning

1 bunch green onions

1 head Romain lettuce

Cilantro

salsa

Cheddar cheese

Sour cream

Method:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees f. Bake tots until CRISPY…. about 35-45 minutes

While they are baking, cook ground beef and taco seasoning until the oil is absorbed.

Set up tot-Cho bar

Build tot’s and enjoy!!