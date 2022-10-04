CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a delicious combination of loaded nachos and tater tots and the tasty dish is perfect for gameday snacking. Food stylist Jenn Thomas of ‘Jenn Can Cook’ shares her recipe with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.
Tot-chos
Ingredients:
1 pound favorite “tots”
1 pound ground beef
1 pouch taco seasoning
1 bunch green onions
1 head Romain lettuce
Cilantro
salsa
Cheddar cheese
Sour cream
Method:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees f. Bake tots until CRISPY…. about 35-45 minutes
While they are baking, cook ground beef and taco seasoning until the oil is absorbed.
Set up tot-Cho bar
Build tot’s and enjoy!!