Fox Recipe Box: Taco Zucchini Boats

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Summer zucchini is a versatile vegetable and perfect to use instead of a corn tortilla to create a delicious and satisfying taco. Brittani Bo Baker loves creating fresh light recipes and substituting lower calorie items without sacrificing flavor. She showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to make a Taco Zucchini Boat — one of her favorite summertime recipes. Brittani created a seasoning line based on her beloved Grammaw’s special seasonings. You can learn more by clicking here.

Brittani Bo Baker’s Taco Zucchini Boats

4 medium zucchinis, cut in half lengthwise

1 lb ground turkey or ground beef

2 teaspoons Grammaw Knows Everything seasoning

1/2 small onion minced

1/2 cup of corn

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup cooked rice

1/2 cup black beans (do not drain)

1/2 cup reduced fat Mexican blend shredded cheese

1/2 cup chopped cilantro for topping

1 lime quartered

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash and half your zucchini and scoop out the seeds in the middle. Lightly season with Grammaw knows Everything Gourmet seasoning. Bake zucchini for 15 mins while the zucchini is baking prepare your taco mix.

Heat the olive oil in skillet on medium heat add ground turkey and onions, season with Grammaw Knows fajita and Grammaw Knows Everything, sauté until almost fully cooked about 5-7 mins (it will keep cooking when it goes back in oven to melt cheese). Turn the skillet off and mix in black beans, corn, rice, and 1/4 cup of cheese. Mix well Remove the zucchini from oven and stuff your halved zucchini with the taco mix top with the rest of the cheese and place back in the oven to melt cheese about 12-15 mins. Remove from oven and top with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime and any of your other favorite taco toppings: sour cream, salsa, etc and enjoy



Get 40% off of Grammaw Knows Gourmet seasonings online at www.Brittanibocooks.com using code Fox8Summer at checkout.