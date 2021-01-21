Fox Recipe Box: Taco Soup

CLEVELAND, Ohio(WJW) -- This is the time of year when a bowl of steaming hot soup is just what taste buds are craving. Country chef Lee Ann Miller has lots of soup recipes in her cookbook and this morning she shares her recipe for Creamy Potato Soup. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Amish Country Potato Soup3 cups Yukon potatoes, diced¼ cup celery, diced½ cup carrots, finely diced½ cup onions, chopped1-1/2 cups chicken stock1 Tablespoon butter1 Tablespoon chicken base2 teaspoons salt¼ teaspoon pepper2 cups milk2/3 cup sour cream2 Tablespoons all purpose flour¼ cup hot pepper cheese2/3 cup sharp American cheese¼ cup fresh parsley, choppedIn a medium saucepan, sauté onions in butter until onions are soft. Add chickenstock, potatoes, celery, carrots, chicken base, salt and pepper. Simmer until potatoesare tender. Add milk. Stir together sour cream and flour. Add to soup mixture,stirring until blended. Cook over low heat, until soup begins to thicken. Add cheeseand stir until melted and combined. Add fresh parsley.*Note- I like to chop up some heated corned beef or off the bone ham (just from thedeli) and top each bowl with about ¼-1/2 cup. Then for garnish, finely shred rawbrussel sprouts & add some micro greens. Before topping soup with greens, lightlydrizzle greens with olive oil and garlic salt. Place greens on top of soup & meat.