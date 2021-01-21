Fox Recipe Box: Taco Soup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — As temperatures start to head downward, this Taco Soup recipe is a great way to warm up and keep the chill away. Meghan Sedivy is a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Markets and this is one of her favorite recipes. Fox 8’s Todd Meany couldn’t wait for the segment and he actually made the recipe for his family and reports everyone loved it! Click here to get Meghan’s Taco Soup recipe and also be connected to dozens of other great Fresh Thyme Market recipes.
Meghan’s Taco Soup
- 1 (32 oz.) container unsalted chicken stock
- 1 (15.25 oz.) can Fresh Thyme whole kernel sweet corn, drained
- 1 (15 oz.) can Fresh Thyme organic pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15 oz.) can Fresh Thyme organic black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can Fresh Thyme no-salt-added diced tomatoes, undrained
- 3 Tbsp. salt-free taco seasoning
- 3 (5 oz.) cans chunk chicken breast, drained
- Diced avocado, chopped fresh cilantro, and/or tricolor tortilla strips, for garnish
- Lime wedges, for serving
- Each serving contains: 315 calories, 3 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 66 mg cholesterol, 761 mg sodium, 43 g carbohydrates, 9 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 27 g protein. Daily values: 4% vitamin A, 17% vitamin C, 7% calcium, 10% iron.
Directions
- In a 4-qt. saucepan, combine chicken stock, corn, pinto and black beans, tomatoes, and taco seasoning. Bring to a gentle boil; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 2 to 5 minutes.
- Stir in chicken; heat through. Ladle soup into bowls to serve. Garnish with avocado, cilantro, and/or tortilla strips, if desired. Serve with lime wedges.