CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Country chef Lee Ann Miller says of all the appetizers she serves, this is the most popular! Lee Ann says it is just the “perfect mix of sweet and savory and even kids love it”. Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets a lesson in how to make Sweet & Savory Cream Cheese Dip. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Sweet & Savory Cream Cheese

1 (8oz.) cream cheese

1/8 teaspoon garlic salt

1-1/4 T. finely chopped purple onion

Mix cream cheese and garlic salt until light and fluffy. Add purple onion. Dish out on serving tray, heaping spoonfuls that touch each other. The take your spoon and make wells and a “river” through the cream cheese.

Over low-medium heat combine the following:

5 Tablespoons butter

¼ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon yellow mustard

Melt ingredients together well and do not boil. Remove from heat and cool slightly then stir in:

1 cup roasted, salted pecan pieces

Pour mixture over cream cheese mixture, filling the “river” with caramel-like topping.