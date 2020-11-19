Fox Recipe Box: Sweet Potatoes with Apples & Bananas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Brandon Chrostowksi is ready to open a brand new restaurant at Shaker Square. The new dining spot is called Edwins Too and will be open Fridays through Sundays offering a 3-5-7-course prix fixed menu with bold, unexpected flavors. In this edition of Fox Recipe Box, Chef Chrostowski gives us a quick tour and also shares one of his recipes that would make a delicious addition to you Thanksgiving feast.

Sweet Potato with Apples and Bananas

Yield:

Four 6oz. servings

Ingredients:

· 1 pound Sweet Potatoes, peeled and diced (small)

· 1/2 Orange, juiced

· 1/2 Lemon, Juiced

· 3/4 cup Sugar

· 1 teaspoon Paprika

· 2 Teaspoons Raspberry or Red Wine Vinegar

· 1 Apple, peeled and small diced

· 1 Banana, small diced

Instructions:

1. Place the sweet potatoes into a pot with enough cold water to submerge them in a 3-inch bath.

2. Bring to a boil and then, simmer until potatoes are tender (about 30 minutes). Strain.

3. In a 300-degree oven, dry the potatoes on a cookie sheet until there is no more steam rising from the potatoes.

4. While the potatoes are drying, make a dry caramel. Using a saucepan over medium heat, add and melt the sugar until it becomes the color of caramel and has the consistency of a thickened water. Be careful not to burn.

5. Add the juice of the orange and lemon slowly over medium heat. The citrus will cause the caramel to bind up so keep adding and stirring to keep the original consistency of your caramel.

6. Add in the dried potatoes, stir to incorporate, and remove from heat.

7. Using a food processor, work in small batches and puree the potato caramel mixture. Transfer to a bowl.

8. Mix in the paprika and raspberry vinegar.

9. Fold in your apples and bananas.

10. Season with salt and pepper.

The potatoes are now ready to serve. You can also cool them and reheat later.