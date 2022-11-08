CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Here’s a delicious twist on a sweet potato dish that is perfect for Thanksgiving dinner. Chef Eric Wells, Owner of Skye LaRae’s Culinary Services shows Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to make Sweet Potato Hash. This recipe is part of a special ‘Thanksgiving Made Easy’ cooking class Chef Wells is teaching on November 18th. You can learn more about the class by clicking here.

Sweet Potato Hash

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon dried rosemary

6 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium red sweet peppers, chopped

½ large sweet onion, sliced thin

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons fresh minced thyme

In a medium bowl, combine the first six ingredients, set aside.

In a large skillet, sauté sweet potatoes in oil until lightly browned. Add peppers, onions and

garlic, sauté until vegetables are tender. Stir in spice mixture. Cook for about 10 more minutes or

until heated through. Top with fresh thyme.