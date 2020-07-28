Fox Recipe Box: Summer Vegetable Potato Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a traditional summer dish, but Vegan Vicki, chef and owner of Urban Sweetness, takes potato salad to a whole new level with her unique twist on the recipe. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learned how to make Summer Vegetable Potato Salad (and also got a taste!)

Summer Vegetable Potato Salad

½ pound red potatoes, washed and sliced

½ pound yellow potatoes, washed and sliced

½ pound Idaho potatoes, washed and sliced

1 cup corn, fresh (2 ears) or frozen (thawed)

4 vine tomatoes, sliced

½ cup crumbled vegan feta

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

¼ cup olive oil or any neutral flavored oil

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon agave nectar

Pinch of salt and pepper to taste

Place sliced potatoes in a medium saucepan, add water, just enough to cover the potatoes, add lid ad brig to a boil. Cook until potatoes are tender, just about 5 minutes. Drain and let cool. Arrange the sliced potatoes on a large plate or bowl with tomatoes, corn, and vegan feta. Sprinkle chopped basil on top. Place all ingredients in a mason jar and shake together or into a measuring cup and stir until all ingredients are well combined. Add balsamic vinaigrette dressing on top of salad.

ENJOY!!