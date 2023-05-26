CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Country chef Lee Ann Miller shares her Summer Picnic Baked Beans recipe with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Summer Picnic Baked Beans

1/2 lb. Pepper bacon, cut, fried and drained

1/2 lb. ground beef, fried and drained

1 cup onion, diced

1 Tablespoon butter

¼ cup white sugar

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup bbq sauce

½ cup ketchup

2 Tablespoons yellow mustard

2 Tablespoons molasses

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon pepper

1 (16oz.) kidney beans, drained

1 (16oz.) butter beans, drained

2 (11oz.) pork and beans, NOT drained

Cut up & fry bacon and drain on paper towel. Fry ground beef and drain. Set aside. Chop onion and sauté in butter. In a medium bowl fried bacon, fried hamburger & onions. In a separate large bowl, stir together next 9 ingredients then add all the beans. Gently fold in meat & onions and pour into 13×9 casserole dish. Bake at 350° for one hour.