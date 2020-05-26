Fox Recipe Box: Summer Greek Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohio restaurants are rolling out summer menus as they open back up during the coronavirus pandemic. Kathryn Neidus is the Executive Chef at The Rustic Grill at Stonewater in Highland Heights and she shares her recipe for a fresh, light Summer Greek Salad. The Rustic Grill’s dining room and patio are open, plus the restaurant offers creative theme night curbside takeout menus: Taco Tuesdays, Friday Night Rib Night and Saturday Date Night.

Tzatziki Dressing 1 cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt 1/2 cup buttermilk Juice of 1 lemon1/3 finely minced English cucumber (peeled and seeds taken out ) 1 tsp minced garlic 1 tsp chopped chives 1/2 tsp chopped mint 1/2 tsp honey Salt to pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients in mixing bowl and let refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving

Pickled Red Onions

1 red onion ( cut julienne) 1/2 cup red wine vinegar 1/2 cup water 1 tbl sugar1/2 tbl salt 1 small pinch black pepper

Cut your onion and put in plastic container. In a small sauce pot heat your vinegar, water, sugar, salt and black pepper until a rolling boil. Turn the heat off and pour the pickling liquid over top your onions. Keep uncovered and let mixture sit in refrigerator for 24-48 hours until fully pickled. Once pickled you can cover and keep refrigerated.

