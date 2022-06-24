CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Jenn Thomas shows us how to make three fresh fruit salsas using the same base. This is a great summer recipe and perfect for any size gathering. Jenn is a sought-after food stylist who says says food is her first language! She invites you to follow her food blog @jenncancook.

Summer Trio Salsas

Yield 2 cups of each

Salsa Base

6 lime, zest and juice

2 habanero, seeded and minced

3T honey

3T rice wine vinegar

1 bunch cilantro, minced

1 ea red onion, small dice

3T grapeseed oil

Salt to taste

½ pineapple, small diced

1 mango, large, small diced

2 cups watermelon, small diced

Lime Tortilla Chips

In a mixing bowl, whisk lime zest and juice, habanero, honey, rice wine vinegar, cilantro, and red

onion. Slowly drizzle grapeseed oil while whisking to incorporate. Taste. Season with salt and

taste again.

Place pineapple, mango and watermelon each in three separate bowls. Divide dressing base

over each fruit, toss and serve with your favorite tortilla chips.