Chef Jenn Thomas shows us how to make three fresh fruit salsas using the same base. This is a great summer recipe and perfect for any size gathering. Jenn is a sought-after food stylist who says says food is her first language! She invites you to follow her food blog @jenncancook.
Summer Trio Salsas
Yield 2 cups of each
Salsa Base
6 lime, zest and juice
2 habanero, seeded and minced
3T honey
3T rice wine vinegar
1 bunch cilantro, minced
1 ea red onion, small dice
3T grapeseed oil
Salt to taste
½ pineapple, small diced
1 mango, large, small diced
2 cups watermelon, small diced
Lime Tortilla Chips
In a mixing bowl, whisk lime zest and juice, habanero, honey, rice wine vinegar, cilantro, and red
onion. Slowly drizzle grapeseed oil while whisking to incorporate. Taste. Season with salt and
taste again.
Place pineapple, mango and watermelon each in three separate bowls. Divide dressing base
over each fruit, toss and serve with your favorite tortilla chips.