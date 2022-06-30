CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Executive Chef Jim Barnhart from The Hotel at Oberlin shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make a wonderful summer dish. The 1833 Restaurant located in The Hotel at Oberlin offers seasonally inspired menus and Chef Barnhart showcases locally sourced ingredients and regional artisan products.

Stuffed Squash Blossom Fritti

Yield: 10 crispy stuffed squash blossoms

Ingredient List

Fritti Batter

• ½ Cup A/P Flour

• ½ Cup Rice Flour

• 1 tsp. Baking powder

• 1 pinch Salt

• 1 Tbl. Vodka

• 1 Cup Soda Water, ice cold (more or less)

Herb Goat Cheese Stuffed Squash Blossoms

• 1 cup goat cheese, softened to room temperature

• 1 Tbl. Fresh Herb Mix (chives, thyme, tarragon, parsley)

• 1 ea. Garlic Clove Minced

• TT Black Pepper & Salt

• 1 Cup A/P Flour for dredging

For Frying

• 1 qt. Olive Oil or Blended Oil (Not Extra Virgin)

Procedure

1) For the Batter, combine all Batter ingredients with a whisk until light batter is formed. Keep ice

cold until used. Will last for 30 minutes refrigerated.

2) For the Goat Cheese filling, Combine the softened cheese with the herbs, garlic, and season to

taste with salt and pepper.

3) Fill a pastry/piping bag with the goat cheese mixture. Pipe 1 tablespoon of the goat cheese

mixture into each blossom. Lightly seal the top of each blossom by gently pinching the top with

a slight twist. And refrigerate for 1 hours to set the cheese.

4) Heat the oil in a sauce pot to 350 degrees.

5) Dredge the squash Blossoms in the flour and tap off any excess, then dip into the fritti batter &

gently float in the oil.

6) Cook for 60 seconds until crispy, place on a paper towel to drain and season with a dash of salt.

Pro-Tips

• Use a candy thermometer when heating your frying oil

• Be sure to use a pot 4 times the volume of the oil so it doesn’t boil over when frying.

• Serve with a chilled fresh tomato puree or chilled gazpacho soup