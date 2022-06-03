CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Nothing tastes like summer quite like a serving of freshly made Strawberry Shortcake. Locally grown strawberries are overflowing at Northeast Ohio farmers markets and Donita Anderson, Executive Director of North Union Farmers Markets, shares her recipe for homemade Strawberry Shortcake.

Here is the schedule of North Union Farmers Summer Markets:

Cleveland Clinic – Wednesdays, 10:30 – 1:30, June 1 – October 19

– Wednesdays, 10:30 – 1:30, June 1 – October 19 University Hospitals – Thursdays, 10:30 – 1:30, June 2 – September 29

– Thursdays, 10:30 – 1:30, June 2 – September 29 Chagrin Falls – Sundays, 9:00 – Noon, June 5 – October 23

– Sundays, 9:00 – Noon, June 5 – October 23 The Van Aken District – Thursdays 4:00 – 7:00, June 9 – September 29

– Thursdays 4:00 – 7:00, June 9 – September 29 Legacy Village – Sundays 10:00 – 1:00, June 12 – September 25

And Shaker Square and Crocker Park is open every Saturday morning through December!

Fresh Strawberry Shortcake Recipe (or use your own family’s favorite biscuit recipe)

Oven 425 degrees Farenheit

Prepare large baking sheet by lining with



2 c. flour (all purpose white)

3 tbspn sugar

1 tbspn baking powder

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup cold butter diced

1 cup whole milk

Place flour, sugar, salt and baking powder in large bowl of food processor, pulse a few seconds. Add cold diced butter and whole milk and pulse a few times until incorporated.

Place large spoonfuls of shortcake dough onto lined baking sheet.

Bake 450 for 12+ minutes, until very lightly browned on bottom or toothpick comes out clean. Place shortcake biscuits on cooling rack.

Strawberries (local ripe red Ohio strawberries are the best and are at the height of flavor in late spring) – Remove the strawberry’s green hull and slice in half, placing sliced berries in a bowl. Flavor the berries to your taste by sprinkling sugar over a bowl of sliced berries and stir a few times gently.

Slice shortcake in half and place on dish with bottom down, cover bottom with large tablespoon or two of sweet sliced strawberries, place top of shortcake on berries and add a dollup of whipped cream.

Pure summer!