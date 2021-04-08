Fox Recipe Box: Strawberry Quinoa Salad

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Stefanie Paganini’s Spring Strawberry Quinoa Salad is a fresh, bright and healthy dish perfect for this time of year. Quinoa is a ‘superfood’ packed with protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals and Stefanie explains how easy it is to incorporate into recipes to create a satisfying meal. Stefanie Paganini is a chef and culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking and ICASI (International Culinary Arts and Sciences Institute). Stefanie wants to invite you to the ICASI Student Cafe that offers guests a 5-course dining experience prepared by senior ICASI students under the direction of a chef instructor. The ICASI Student Cafe happens on Saturdays at 1:30pm. Click here for more information.

Strawberry Quinoa Salad

Serves 6

2 cups quinoa

2 ½ cups water

1 cup fresh mozzarella, diced

2 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 recipe of pesto vinaigrette

Boil water and add quinoa. Allow to cook until quinoa is al dente. Drain any excess water. Cool quinoa. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and toss with as much vinaigrette as desired.

Pesto Vinaigrette:

2 garlic cloves

3 cups fresh basil

1/3 cup toasted pine nuts or almond slivers

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/3 cup olive oil

2 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar or rice wine vinegar

In a food processor, mince the garlic. Add the basil, nuts, and cheese. Slowly add the olive oil until the pesto is desired consistency (you may use more or less of the oil). Add

vinegar and allow mixture to blend. Toss with salad