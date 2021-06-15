Fox Recipe Box: Strawberry Muffins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Strawberry Season in Northeast Ohio and the sweet berries are taking a starring role at local farmers markets. Donita Anderson is the Executive Director of the North Union Farmers Markets and she shares a recipe for Ohio Strawberry Muffins in this edition of Fox 8 Recipe Box. North Union Farmers Outdoor Summer Markets are open and you can learn more about the locations and hours by clicking here.

Ohio Strawberry Muffins

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup rolled oats
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/3 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup melted and slightly cooled unsalted butter
  • 1 egg (lightly beaten)
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup diced strawberries (stems removed)
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest 
  • NOTE – Donita used Goodell Family Farm Maple Sugar but any brand dark brown sugar will work.

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and grease a standard muffin tin 
  • Add the flour, oats, baking powder, and baking soda to a medium bowl. Stir together.
  • Add the milk, brown sugar, butter, egg, vanilla extract, strawberries, and lemon zest. Stir together gently to just combine.
  • Evenly divide the batter between the muffin tin using about 1/4 cup per cup.
  • Bake 16-18 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out cleanly.
  • Remove from oven, let cool for a minute or two, and remove to cool fully on a wire rack.

