CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Strawberry season and Farmer Lee Jones from The Chef’s Garden along with Chef Andy visit the Fox 8 Recipe Box to share details about the upcoming Strawberry Festival as well as a recipe for Strawberry Gazpacho. Click here to learn more about The Chef’s Garden.
Strawberry Gazpacho
1 lb. Strawberries, tops removed, plus a few extra for garnish
3 T. olive oil
1 clove garlic
4 oz cubed bread, no crust
11 oz peeled cucumber, cut into chunks
5 oz red bell pepper, seeded and cut into chunks
3 T. Tomato juice
2 T. Red Wine vinegar
1 tsp red pepper flakes
½ envelope micro basil, a few more leaves for garnish
To taste salt & pepper
To taste honey
In large bowl, add all ingredients except for salt, pepper & honey
Cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator for at least 3 hours, up to 12 hours
In a blender, add all ingredients from the bowl and blend until smooth
If mixture is too thick, add water to thin out
Run the mixture through a fine mesh strainer and season with salt & pepper to taste
Add honey if necessary
Serve in a chilled bowl, garnished with diced strawberries,
micro basil and a little drizzle of olive oil