CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Strawberry season and Farmer Lee Jones from The Chef’s Garden along with Chef Andy visit the Fox 8 Recipe Box to share details about the upcoming Strawberry Festival as well as a recipe for Strawberry Gazpacho. Click here to learn more about The Chef’s Garden.

Strawberry Gazpacho

1 lb. Strawberries, tops removed, plus a few extra for garnish

3 T. olive oil

1 clove garlic

4 oz cubed bread, no crust

11 oz peeled cucumber, cut into chunks

5 oz red bell pepper, seeded and cut into chunks

3 T. Tomato juice

2 T. Red Wine vinegar

1 tsp red pepper flakes

½ envelope micro basil, a few more leaves for garnish

To taste salt & pepper

To taste honey

In large bowl, add all ingredients except for salt, pepper & honey

Cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator for at least 3 hours, up to 12 hours

In a blender, add all ingredients from the bowl and blend until smooth

If mixture is too thick, add water to thin out

Run the mixture through a fine mesh strainer and season with salt & pepper to taste

Add honey if necessary

Serve in a chilled bowl, garnished with diced strawberries,

micro basil and a little drizzle of olive oil