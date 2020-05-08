1  of  4
FOX Recipe Box: Stefani’s ‘No Measure’ Guacamole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Many people celebrated Cinco de Mayo this week — including FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer and her children.

She made her “no measure” guacamole. Fortunately, she’s sharing the recipe with you!

It’s something you can enjoy anytime of year.

Stefani’s ‘No Measure’ Guacamole

Ingredients:

  • 3-4 Avocados
  • Chopped fresh cilantro
  • Chopped red onion
  • Freshly squeezed lime
  • Salt & Pepper

Instructions:

Mash together!

Stefani’s note: This spread is fabulous on toast… as avocado toast… and especially with a fried egg on top.

