CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a simple recipe that elevates any meal and Chef Barbara Snow from Tri-C’s Corporate College teaches Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to make Springtime Strawberry Crepes. Chef Snow is part of the Culinary Team Building Department at Tri-C’s Corporate College. Culinary team building is a unique and delicious way to bring co-workers together by enhancing communication, creative thinking and promoting teamwork by cooking together.

Springtime Strawberry Crepes

Serves 4

CREPES:

4 large eggs

1 1/3 cups whole milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter (melted)

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

Place the eggs in a blender and pulse the a few times to break them up. Add the milk, butter,

flour, salt and blend until smooth. Allow the batter to rest in the refrigerator for at least a couple

of hours.

Heat an 8-inch non-stick sauté pan over medium heat. Place a small amount of unsalted butter

on a paper towel and rub it over the surface of the pan. Pour about ¼ cup of the crepe batter and

quickly swirl the pan, tilting it so that the batter covers the entire bottom of the pan. Cook for

about 2 minutes or until the crepe is set in the center. How long this takes will be determined by

how much batter was put in the pan. Remember these are supposed to be thin pancakes.

Loosen the edges with a silicone spatula and turn the crepe over. Cook for one minute (maybe a

little longer) and remove from the pan. Stack the cooked crepes on top of each other and gently

pull them apart when you are ready to use them or separate them with pieces of parchment paper

to keep them from sticking together.

FILLING:

1 8-ounce cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

¾ cup sour cream

1 pound strawberries

Wash strawberries and drain well. Pick 4 of the prettiest strawberries and set them aside to use

as garnish. Stem and slice the remaining strawberries, place in a bowl and set aside.

Put cream cheese in a large bowl along with sour cream and sugar. Mix with an electric mixer

on medium until ingredients are well blended.

Gently put the prepared sliced strawberries into the cream mixture and stir gently to combine.

TO SERVE:

Place a crepe in the center of a plate. Spoon strawberry cream down the center of each crepe

and fold the sides to form a roll. Gently roll the crepes over so the seam sides are down.

Continue to fill and roll remaining crepes

FOR GARNISH:

With a paring knife, slice strawberry from a point slightly below the top pretty green stem to the

bottom. Continue making thin slits from one side of the strawberry to the other, trying to keep

the slices as equal as possible. Gently push on the strawberry apart creating a strawberry fan.

Place on top of finished crepes.

Other fruits for filling: Blueberries, raspberries, apple pie filling, ice cream, Nutella, all fresh

fruit, etc.