CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Spring is the season of salads and Chef Pam Goodman from Giant Eagle Market District shares a recipe for a Vegetable Panzanella Salad that is bursting with crisp veggies and chunks of bread. To get the full recipe visit www.fox8.com and look under Morning Show Fox Recipe Box.

Giant Eagle/Chef Pam’s Spring Panzanella Salad

For the salad:

4 oz. prosciutto, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp olive oil

3 cups day-old country bread, cubed

1 lb. asparagus, sliced into 1-inch pieces

1 cup green peas

2 cups greens (baby romaine, spinach, curly endive, etc.)

2 Tbsp chives, chopped

¼ cup pepitas

½ cup shaved Parmesan cheese

4 eggs, hardboiled or poached

Salt and pepper to taste

For the dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette

1tsp minced garlic

1tsp minced onion

1tsp tarragon

2 tsp Dijon mustard

½ cup Champagne vinegar

2 cups olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. In a large sauté pan, cook the prosciutto over medium heat until it’s crispy. Remove the prosciutto from the pan, and let it drain on paper towels.

2. Heat 1Tbsp of olive oil in the same pan and add the bread cubes. Cook, stirring frequently until they are a nice golden brown color (Add more oil, 1 Tbsp at a time if necessary). Place the bread cubes in a large bowl and set aside.

3. Heat another 1Tbsp of olive oil in the same pan and add the asparagus. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 10 minutes, or until the asparagus is crisp/tender and the outsides are lightly charred in some places. Add the peas and toss until warm. Place the veggies into the bowl with the bread cubes, and let it cool slightly. Wipe out the sauté pan, and add the pepitas. Stir frequently until they are lightly toasted. Set aside.

4. Meanwhile, make the salad dressing. In a small bowl, combine the garlic, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, lemon juice, and pepper. Taste and adjust as needed.

5. When the bread-veggie mixture has cooled a bit, add the greens and chives. Toss the salad with the dressing and mix to coat well. Garnish with pepitas, Parmesan, and eggs (for a side, use sliced hardboiled eggs. For a main meal, serve large portions of the salad with a runny, poached egg.).

Serves 4 as a meal, 6 as a side