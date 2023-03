CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a healthier version of a Shamrock Shake! Dr. Amy Sapola is the director of Farmacy at The Chef’s Garden and she showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how to make a Spring Greens Smoothie using a variety of healthy greens, mint and vanilla. To get the full Green Smoothie recipe click here. The Chef’s Garden has many upcoming events and you can click here to see their event calendar.

