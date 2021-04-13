Fox Recipe Box: Spring Coleslaw

HURON, Ohio (WJW) -- Chefs from all over the world rely on Farmer Lee Jones harvests in Huron, Ohio and now home chefs have a chance to sign up for specially curated Easter boxes from The Chef's Garden. These special holiday boxes are filled with fresh vegetables perfect for Easter dinner. One of the boxes also contains an option for lamb. Fox 8's Wayne Dawson got a sneak peek inside the Easter box offerings and also got the scoop on The Chef's Garden's soon-to-be released cookbook called 'The Chef's Garden: A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual Vegetables - with Recipes'. Wayne also got to sample one of the delicious and unique recipes included in the cookbook 'Beet Marshmallows'. Click here to learn more about the special Easter boxes, the regular vegetable offerings and the new Chef's Garden cookbook.