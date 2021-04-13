Fox Recipe Box: Spring Coleslaw

AMISH COUNTRY, Ohio (WJW) — Country chef Lee Ann Miller puts a touch of Spring in her Coleslaw recipe. Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson learned how thinly sliced apples and brussels sprouts take this traditional cabbage dish to a whole new level. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.
Spring Coleslaw
1 cup green cabbage, shredded thin
1 cup purple cabbage, shredded thin
1 cup brussels sprouts, shredded thin
½ cup carrots, cut matchstick
1 cup Granny Smith apple, cut matchstick
½ cup celery, cut fine
4 oz. blue cheese crumbles
Dressing:
2/3 cup real mayonnaise
1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar
3 Tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons sweet & spicy mustard
½ lemon, juiced
pinch of salt
Mix coleslaw ingredients in order given. Set aside. For dressing add all ingredients in small food processor and blend well. Pour over slaw mixture and serve. Garnish with dried cherries.