CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Nothing says Spring more than a fresh asparagus recipe and country chef Lee Ann Miller has the perfect pasta salad to showcases the tasty vegetable. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learns how easy this Spring Asparagus Salad is to put together. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Spring Asparagus Salad

1-1/2lb. asparagus (approximately 4 cups), cut in 2 pieces

3 cups cooked pasta

1 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half

¼ cup red onion, sliced thin

½ orange pepper, sliced thin

1 cup sliced almonds, toasted

1 cup crumbled feta

1lb. chicken tenders, grilled & cut in bite size pieces

Dressing:

1/3 canola oil

3 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 Tablespoons white sugar

1 Tablespoon red onion, chopped

1 clove garlic

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon Spanish paprika

Wash & chop asparagus. In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add asparagus & boil 3 to 3-1/2 minutes. Strain and rinse hot asparagus with cold water, this will stop it cooking further and keep it crisp! Cook pasta, strain, rinse with cold water then lightly drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle pasta with generous pinch of salt. Cool down. Combine asparagus, pasta & veggies. Add grilled chicken. In a small food processor, combine all dressing ingredients and blend well. Pour over salad mixture.

Serve almonds & feta on the side & top each serving.