Fox Recipe Box: Spanish Tortilla

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s an omelet made with eggs, potatoes, and onion and often served at room temperature. Chef Bob Sferra from Culinary Occasions shares his recipe for Tortilla Espagnole (Spanish Omelet) and teaches Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how easy this versatile dish is to make.

This recipe will be on the menu at Chef Sferra’s new cafe ‘Sophie La Gourmande‘ which opens next month in the Cedar Lee neighborhood of Cleveland.

Tortilla Espagnole (Spanish Omelet)

Serves 4 to 6

1¼ pounds russet potatoes (about 4 medium), peeled

• salt, freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup olive oil

1 medium white or yellow onion, thinly sliced

6 extra large eggs

2 Tablespoons heavy cream

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 cup grated manchego cheese (about 4 ounces)

4 ounces dry cured spicy Spanish chorizo, chopped (optional)

1. Cut the potatoes into ½-inch thick slices; season generously with salt.

2. Heat the olive oil in a large, 8 or 10-inch heavy-bottom, non-stick skillet; place over medium heat. When the oil begins to “shimmer” and the temperature reaches 250°F on a deep fry thermometer, add one potato slice; when tiny bubbles appear around the edges, add a thin layer of the sliced onions; top with a thin layer of the potatoes, a good pinch of salt and sprinkling of pepper.

3. Continue layering potatoes and onions until there are no more. “Poach” in the oil until the potatoes are almost tender, turning occasionally with a spatula; do not brown; the potatoes will be tender when pierced with a small knife. Adjust the heat so the potatoes do not brown.

4. Drain the potatoes and onions in a colander and set inside a larger bowl; cool for 5 minutes. Reserve the oil. Wipe out the skillet and return to medium heat with 2 Tablespoons of the reserved oil and heat for 1 minute.

5. Meanwhile whisk the eggs and cream in a large mixing bowl; season generously with salt and pepper. Gently stir in the thyme, cheese, optional chorizo, potatoes and onions.

6. Pour the egg/potato mixture into the skillet and cook until the edges are firmed up; reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to cook until bottom is golden brown and set, about 5 minutes.

7. Insert a rubber spatula all around the edges of the tortilla to make sure it will slide from the pan. Carefully flip the tortilla out onto a plate, then place the uncooked side back down into the skillet. Cook until nicely browned and set, about 5 minutes more.

8. Slide the tortilla out onto a plate; let cool slightly and serve warm (not hot) or at room temperature.

9. Tortilla Espagnole is traditionally cut into triangular wedges. For a fun twist, cut the omelet into bite-size squares and provide hors d’oeuvre picks. Serve with your favorite tomato salsa, relish, or tapenade.